Guyanese Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has threatened to sue Chinese businessman Su Zhi Rhong for making claims of corruption against him.

Jagdeo maintains that his hands are clean and he does not accept bribes to facilitate the award of government contracts.

The vice-president’s threat of a lawsuit follows a VICE News probe in which Su made the claims.

“So I am going to take legal action against him, because he is damaging my reputation in doing [so] and also he will no longer, as I had said in the past when you had asked me about it, he will no longer be a tenant,” Jagdeo said.

In the report titled ‘Guyana for Sale’ VICE News journalist Isobel Yeung investigated how Chinese businessmen and state companies allegedly pay bribes to local politicians to receive large government contracts.