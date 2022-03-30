Peru sealed a World Cup play-off place as Brazil set a new points record in South American World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 win in Bolivia.

Peru will play either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in June following a 2-0 victory over Paraguay that meant Colombia and Chile miss out.

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay had already qualified for the Qatar tournament in November.

Colombia missed out by one point, in sixth, after beating Venezuela 1-0.

Chile also needed to win and hope that Peru and Colombia both dropped points to stand a chance of qualification – but they lost 2-0 to Uruguay after fine goals by Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde.