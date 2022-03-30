Jamaican sensation Koffee is heading for a debut on the United Kingdom’s Official Albums Chart with her new album Gifted, which was released on March 25 via Promised Land Recordings/Columbia Records.

In today’s midweek Official Chart Update, Koffee’s 10 track set, is currently at No. 6, and among eight new albums on the Top 10 stage.

While this will be Koffee’s first entry on the UK Albums Chart, she has previously impacted the UK Singles Chart with Toast, which peaked at No. 70 and spent 17 weeks on the chart, W with Gunna, which peaked at No. 82 and spent 7 weeks on the chart, and J Hus’ Repeat, which peaked at No. 21 and spent 8 weeks on the chart.

In the US, Koffee’s Grammy Award-winning Rapture EP had topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for three weeks in 2019. Toast had also peaked at No. 24 on the Rap Airplay chart and No. 36 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Elsewhere, on the US iTunes Reggae Albums chart, Koffee’s Gifted debuted at No. 1 soon after its release. The album is also currently No. 1 in Jamaica, Guyana, and Malawi on Apple Music.

An 18-track deluxe edition of the album is also currently at No. 3 on the iTunes chart. It includes her UK Gold-selling hit Toast, as well as W with Gunna and Rapture, which are both certified Silver.

Alongside the new album, Koffee has also shared live performances of Where I’m From, Shine, and Run Away for VEVO Lift.