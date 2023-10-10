The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has called for a ceasefire in the conflict Israel-Gaza conflict.

CARICOM in an official statement said that the savage nature of the attacks and counterattacks are the opposite of what the civilized life and living should be.

CARICOM says it joins the responsible members of the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire and end of hostilities by all parties.

CARICOM states that it continues to support the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242 and the ongoing efforts of the United Nations towards a two-state solution as the best way to achieve comprehensive peace, security and tranquillity between Israel and Palestine.