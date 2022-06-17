North Korea says it is dealing with an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal sickness, adding to the strain caused by the spread of Covid-19.

The country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered quarantine measures be implemented, the official KCNA news agency reports.

It said he sent medicine to Haeju city on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the “acute enteric epidemic”.

Health experts suspect the illness could be typhoid or cholera.

North Korea declared a state of emergency in May after it said millions of people were experiencing “fever”, believed to be untested Covid-19 cases.

It has not reported the number of people affected by the latest sickness outbreak, or elaborated on what the disease is.