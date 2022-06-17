Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry in Grenada has recorded a historic milestone with the signing of leases for the Agricultural Pilot Land Bank Project.

The Pilot Agricultural Land Bank Project aims to reduce idle or under-utilised arable lands, improve access to fertile lands for landless farmers, women, and youth interested in agricultural enterprises and improve agricultural production, ultimately improving the Grenada’s food and nutrition security.

Ten approved applicants, tasked with bringing under cultivation plots of land at the Grand Bacolet Estate Pilot Site, signed the first set of lease agreements last Friday. Prior to the signing of the leases, applicants received training in entrepreneurship from the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) and in agribusiness through the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC).