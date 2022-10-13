Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has received commendation from Minister of Transport Montgomery Daniel, on his Award of Excellence from the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA).

Minister Daniel who was at the time acting Prime Minister gave the commendation during an appearance on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program.

‘I want to equally express sincere congratulations and thanks to Minister Caesar, Minister of Agriculture here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Minister Caesar was recognised for his very important work and his contribution to agriculture, not only in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but to the region as a whole by IICA at the general assembly meeting last week in Costa Rica,’ Daniel said.

Minister Daniel noted that since taking over as Minister of Agriculture, Caesar had shown exceptional performance, building on the foundation that had been left by prior agriculture ministers.

‘He took over from many Ministers in Agriculture here in St. Vincent and he continued the good work that would have been laid down–the platform that would have been laid down, in terms of the agriculture sector,’ Daniel stated.

IICA’s award of excellence was presented to Minister Caesar during the organization’s 80th Anniversary Ceremony held at the IICA headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica on Friday October 7th.