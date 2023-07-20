New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino promised to give youth a chance as his side recorded a 5-0 win against Wrexham in North Carolina.
More than 50,000 fans packed out Kenan Stadium in sweltering conditions and were rewarded with a standout performance by 21-year-old Ian Maatsen who scored the opening two goals playing in an attacking left-wing role.
Maatsen stepped up having been named in the Championship team of the year last season following a successful loan spell with title winners Burnley.
Young England midfielder Conor Gallagher also scored to give Pochettino further food for thought, while new signing Christopher Nkunku added a fourth before Ben Chilwell rounded off the scoring.
Taiwan National Day Celebration