New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino promised to give youth a chance as his side recorded a 5-0 win against Wrexham in North Carolina.

More than 50,000 fans packed out Kenan Stadium in sweltering conditions and were rewarded with a standout performance by 21-year-old Ian Maatsen who scored the opening two goals playing in an attacking left-wing role.

Maatsen stepped up having been named in the Championship team of the year last season following a successful loan spell with title winners Burnley.

Young England midfielder Conor Gallagher also scored to give Pochettino further food for thought, while new signing Christopher Nkunku added a fourth before Ben Chilwell rounded off the scoring.