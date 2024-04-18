Ashanti has revealed that she is now engaged and pregnant with Nelly’s child.

The artistes first started dating in 2003 ended things in 2013. However; Nelly confirmed that they have rekindled their love in 2023, in an interview.

On Wednesday, Ashanti hinted at her pregnancy via insta video which shows her preparing for a show.

When the singer’s mother asked if she was ready, she foolishly responded by saying it will take her 9 months to do so.

Essence has also reported that Ashanti also revealed her engagement while expressing appreciation to new beginnings.