Barcelona has been fined for racist behaviour and other actions by their fans in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris St-Germain.

In addition to the racism, Uefa also charged Barca over their supporters lighting fireworks and causing damage at the Parc des Princes.

The Spanish club will have to pay a fine of 32,000 euros (£27,000).

Barca won 3-2 in Paris but lost Tuesday’s reverse fixture 4-1 at home to go out of the Champions League.

In addition to the fine Barcelona have been banned from selling away tickets to their supporters for their next match in a Uefa competition as punishment for the racist behaviour, although the ban is suspended for a probationary period of one year.