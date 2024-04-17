Vincentians, on April 22nd, will have the opportunity to embrace the rich cultural history of Greece through film.

The Embassy of Greece, in collaboration with the SVG’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade have extended an invitation to citizens to a screening of the Greek film “The Other Me”.

The April 22nd event scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8:30 PM will be hosted by the Greek Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Russel’s Cinema.

According to an official release from the foreign ministry, “The Other Me” is a thriller with mystery, exciting riddles and many mathematical references.

Admission to the event is complimentary. Those interested in attending can make reservations at the embassy’s official website at embassyofgreece.eventbrite.com.

Greece and St. Vincent and the Grenadines establish diplomatic relations on August 13th 1997.