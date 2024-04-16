Rafael Nadal says he is “just trying to enjoy every moment” as he returns to the tour for the first time since January at this week’s Barcelona Open.

After almost a year out with injuries, Nadal returned in Brisbane but has not played since because of a hip issue.

The 37-year-old said it “means” a lot to play “one more time” in Barcelona, adding further to the suggestion this will be his last year on tour.

“I can’t give you an injury update because the list is long,” Nadal said.

“I can only tell you that today I feel myself, enough good to be on court tomorrow and that for me is so important.”

Spaniard Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam singles champion, has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

After pulling out of last year’s French Open he said he planned to retire after the 2024 season but on his return in Brisbane suggested he may continue if fit.