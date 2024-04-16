Heavy rains have killed 18 people in Oman as flash floods have hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rescue teams continue their search for two missing people in Oman as bad weather disrupts travel.

According to Al Jazeera, the death toll announced on Tuesday included at least nine schoolchildren and their driver whose vehicle was washed away by the floodwaters.

The National Committee for Emergency Management said rescue teams were still searching for two missing people.

The government gave administrative staff in public and private sectors the day off due to the bad weather conditions in several provinces, while remote work was recommended in other parts of the sultanate. Residents were also urged to evacuate to shelters if they felt they were in danger or asked by authorities to do so.