It has been revealed that the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) has a lineup of different guests and personalities for its 37th annual celebration set for May 24th to 27th, 2024.

According to Loop News, Segun Adeyina, Donna McLeod, Le’Dor Milteer and popular Dominican artiste Asa Bantan is said to be the attendees of “North America’s fastest growing Caribbean Carnival”.

As well as serving as the Grand Marshal along the parade route the Asa Bantan renowned for being the ‘Bouyon Boss’ is set to perform at the festival’s post – parade concert at the Westside Park on Saturday, May 25th .

Adeyina and McLeod will be co-Grand Marshals at the event, contributing their cultural influences alongside that of Le’Dor Milteer, an advocate and entrepreneur well-known for her work on community issues.

The festivities will feature various events across the city, including ACCBA J’ouvert, the Grand Parade and the new cooler fete experience “Submerged”.