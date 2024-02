Officers at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have opened an investigation into a report of wounding where it alleged that a 14-year-old student of one of the secondary schools in Kingstown cut another 14-year-old student on the right side of his neck with a razor blade.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred on Monday 19th February 2024 about 3:00 p.m. on the school’s compound.

Investigations into the report continue.