Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women’s Super League champions for a further three years.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club’s longest-serving player.

Bright, who has 58 England caps, played in all six games of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 triumph last month.

“I can’t wait to continue fighting for more trophies,” said Bright.

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said: “We are absolutely delighted that Millie has signed a new contract.