Argentina captain Lionel Messi has called Julian Alvarez “spectacular” and “extraordinary” after the 22-year-old’s double against Croatia helped them into the World Cup final.

Manchester City’s Alvarez took his goal tally to four, one behind joint top scorers Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

“Nobody imagined Julian would have the participation and importance he has shown,” said Messi.

“The help he has given us has been absolutely spectacular.”

Messi, 35, has dominated the headlines in Qatar, with a string of starring performances in what he has confirmed is his fifth and final World Cup.