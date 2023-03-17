Manchester United will face a third Spanish opponent in a row after drawing Europa League specialists Sevilla in the quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag’s side has already beaten Barcelona and Real Betis in the Europa League knockout stages, but they will now return to Seville next month for the last-eight tie.

Should United beat Sevilla in the next round, they will face the winner of Juventus’ tie with Sporting Clube de Portugal, the team who knocked out Arsenal on Thursday.