P. Diddy says he wants BET to become a black-owned asset as he confirms reports that he is among several buyers who have expressed interest in buying BET.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Tyler Perry, Byron Allen, and Diddy all expressed interest in buying the majority stake of BET Media Group.

There are unconfirmed reports that the BET, which is owned by Paramount Global, is looking to sell the company.

The BET Media Group holds BET, BET+, VH1, and BET Studios (production).

On Wednesday evening, Diddy shared a message on his Instagram account where he confirmed earlier reports by Variety that he was putting his hat in the ring own such a powerful asset.

“It’s time for @BET to be Black-owned again so we have the power to tell our own stories, control our own narrative! This is not about me it’s about WE!!!!” Diddy said in social media post

It’s unclear if Diddy was successful in winning his bid, as he spoke in the present tense as if he already owned and was structuring the business.