A maxi-taxi driver in Trinidad is nursing serious injuries he sustained following an attack by several students.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The maxi driver, Varindra Singh also suffered damaged ribs and several bruises on his body.

The United Maxi Taxi Association president providing background on the situation said it was apparent that one of Singh’s passengers, a student, had an altercation with some other students.

“They actually stopped and blocked the maxi in the road and attempted to take the student out of the maxi.” The president said.

Singh, in an attempt to “scare off” the attackers then came out of his vehicle with a wheel spanner and tried to make peace between the students and “warn them” against making any attacks.

However, Singh’s attempt backfired as the students also attacked him.

Singh was beaten on the ground and had to be rushed for medical assistance. He was treated for damage to his ribs, jaw and nose.