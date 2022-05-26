Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock exit in the second round of the French Open, losing to world number 227 Leolia Jeanjean of France.

Jeanjean, 26, is competing as a wildcard at Roland Garros but saw off her Czech opponent 6-2 6-2.

Former world number one Pliskova, runner-up to Ashleigh Barty at Wimbledon last year, hit 28 unforced errors in the 75-minute match.

“I was able to put my tactics in place, namely to vary it and make her run,” said Jeanjean.

Seven of the top 12 women’s seeds have now lost in the opening two rounds.