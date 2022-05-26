Attorney-at-law for Skeng, Christopher Townsend, says that there are no bad relations between dancehall artist Skeng and police officers in light of the recent incident where the artist was pepper-sprayed.

Skeng was assisted by law enforcement officials after being pepper sprayed and dragged off a flight.

On Wednesday, Townsend said that Skeng received assistance from police officers after he was pepper-sprayed and removed from a flight destined for Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Jamaica Observer, the incident at the airport on Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. was not caused by police officers, contrary to reports circulating online.

Townsend added that officers were called to respond to the situation and they were able to restore calm while being “cordial” to the “Gvnman Shift” artist.

Skeng, whose real name is Kevaun Douglas, was nevertheless arrested and charged with disorderly behavior and resisting arrest, summary offenses that do not carry jail time but can result in fines and a criminal record.