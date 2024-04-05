England pace bowler Jofra Archer will not play Test cricket until 2025 but this summer’s T20 World Cup is “absolutely” a realistic goal, says managing director Rob Key.

Archer, 29, has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury.

The T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States starts on 1 June.

Archer bowled the super over when England won the final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

However, his career has been hampered by injuries since and he missed the entire home summer last year with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer, who signed a two-year central contract with England in October, last played a Test in February 2021.