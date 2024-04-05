A middle aged woman called out and blamed Reggae Legend, Buju Banton for the death of his son, Miles Myrie.

The woman, whose name was not revealed, went viral after posting a video criticizing the artist for ignoring his son’s well-being.

According to UrbanIslandz.com, the lady explained the 20 year old, who was confirmed dead last Tuesday, has been living with her for 2 months due to him being homeless.

She went on to reveal that Miles needed medical attention and urged his brothers to take him to a hospital.

“You did not bring your son home to Jamaica, you is Buju,” she said as she grew emotional. “You need to be held accountable for these kids. I gave this kid to them and they picked him up and they did not do their due diligence. They knew the true behavior of the kid and they did not take him to the hospital, they did not take him to help.”

The female also blamed Miles’ brothers for allowing him to go back to the streets where he allegedly got killed and had to be begging for food to survive.