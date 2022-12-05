Jamaica’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, is praising the “good work” of the island’s law enforcement officers, urging them to refrain from listening to the negatives of naysayers.

In recent years, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF),as an organisation, has came under increased criticism for how some of its members operate in their handling of criminal investigations.

The force has been lambasted in some quarters for its failure to effectively contain the murder rate, which has resulted in over 1,000 Jamaicans being killed per year.

Adding to the flurry of criticism is the notion that some members of the constabulary are corrupt.

In addressing Thursday’s start of a two-day conference organised by the JCF’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Llewellyn had high praise for the work of the island’s police officers in general.