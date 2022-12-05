Two vessels under MSC Cruises – MSC Seashore and MSC Seaside – made their first call to the Port of Bridgetown, Barbados.

These vessels are among the 16 inaugural vessels that will be sailing to Barbados during the 2022/2023 winter season.

“It is not often that we have two inaugural visits on the same day, and it’s even more extraordinary that we welcome two vessels in a single day from the world’s leading shipping and logistic conglomerate, MSC Global. It is such a delight to be one of the first ports to welcome to the new addition to the MSC fleet, MSC Seaside.” Chief Executive Officer of Barbados Port Inc, David Jean-Marie, stated during a welcome ceremony.

He further highlighted the digital and innovative advancements of the two vessels, which include exquisite dining, advanced environmental technology, increase energy efficiency and stand-out design features like the famous bridge of size.