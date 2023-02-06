Alcourt Williams, the Jamaican police corporal who was convicted last month of the murder of a man and the wounding of another during a brawl at a football match in Drax Hall, St Ann in 2010, will have to wait for some time longer to learn his fate.

The convict’s sentencing hearing in Jamaica’s St Ann Parish Court on Friday was pushed back to February 20 by High Court Judge, Justice Georgianna Fraser.

This was done to facilitate the defence, which expressed its intention to call a character witness for the policeman.

Williams was remanded in police custody as a result of the development.

The law enforcer was on suspension from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) after being slapped with charges stemming from the outcome of the brawl, during which two men were shot, one fatally.