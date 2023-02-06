Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), met with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on 2 February 2023.

During this strategic engagement, they focused on an organic integration in Latin American and Caribbean countries that allows for the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts.

Reflecting on the geographic, historical and cultural ties between Latin America and the Caribbean, the two agreed on the need for the Region to collectively address such key challenges as climate change and food security and examine practical ways to solve the connectivity issues dogging development and integration.

In this regard, Prime Minister Gonsalves acknowledged the mandate of the ACS to address what he termed the four Ts of the ACS: trade, transport, tourism and technology, in addition to climate change and Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Secretary General congratulated Prime Minister Gonsalves on SVG’s appointment to chair CELAC, becoming the first CARICOM member to achieve that milestone.

He offered the ACS’ support to strengthen cooperation within the Greater Caribbean region.