Jamaica’s Government is committed to a social investment framework that focuses on identifying and tackling the root causes of the anti-social behaviours that form the basis for many violent engagements and criminal activities.

Jamaica’s Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, gave the declaration as he delivered the keynote address at the International Social Care Services Social Work Conference on Tuesday at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew.

Minister Chang said the Administration is proceeding with a Citizen Security Plan that involves collaboration and coordination among ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), to deliver social invention and crime-prevention programmes in vulnerable communities in Jamaica.

Through the ‘Violence Prevention in Targeted Vulnerable Communities and Schools in Jamaica’ Programme, the Government is embarking on a major social investment initiative aimed at curtailing crime and violence in vulnerable schools and communities across the country.