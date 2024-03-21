Following a shooting incident at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), the institution has now applied restrictions to visiting hours to its male surgical ward.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment visiting hours to the Male Surgical Ward of the MCMH will be restricted to 3pm to 4pm only effective immediately until further notice. The 11 am to 12pm visiting period has been suspended.

The release also notes that each patient on the Male Surgical Ward at the MCMH will only be allowed one bedside visitor during the visiting period. The name of this single visitor must be provided by each patient and must be on a list which will be kept at the Security Booth at the Kingstown District Clinic entrance to the MCMH.

The listed visitor will be required to present some form of picture identification to the security officer at the entrance to the MCMH. Once the visitor has been confirmed as being on the list, a ‘pass’ will be issued by the Security Officer at the gate. This pass and the picture ID must be presented to the Security Officer at the door of the Male Surgical Ward before entry.

The Health Ministry, in their release called for the full cooperation of the public as they work to ensure the health and wellbeing of the staff and patients at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.