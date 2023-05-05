The Jamaican Government has established over 2,000 permanent posts for doctors within the public health system.

Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, said this is being supported by the recent compensation review processes, as well as forward planning to restructure and expand services at both the primary and secondary levels.

“These are the numbers – permanent posts as opposed to short-term contracts for 789 doctors currently in the system; new posts of 1,112 doctors to be filled over time; and 140 posts that were established to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is over 2,000 permanent posts to impact service quality for the people of Jamaica,” he said.

“This means less patient to doctor ratio, more specialists in the system, more doctors at the primary/community healthcare and also in the hospitals.” Jamaica’s Health Minister continued.

Dr Tufton further emphasized that when they have more doctors, it means patients will get better care.