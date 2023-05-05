Barbados’ Ministry of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector is committed to improving the working conditions for citizens.

In his International Workers’ Day or May Day message, Minister Colin Jordan reaffirmed Government’s commitment to addressing the plight of workers.

“The Ministry stands in solidarity with the workers of Barbados and will continue to craft legislation that protects you,” said the Labour Minister.

Recognising the theme for this year’s celebration, It’s about YoU, Minister Jordan lauded the contributions workers made to the development of Barbados.

He spoke of the Barbados Government’s success for the labour movement, with the introduction of a national minimum wage in 2021. Government also ratified the International Labour Organisation, Convention 190, on eliminating violence and harassment in the workplace.