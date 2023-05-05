On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Public Relations and Complaints Department received a microwave and a 43-inch TCL smart television courtesy of Standard Caribbean Shipping Inc. Miss Michelle Frederick, a representative of the company handed over the items to Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, during a brief ceremony held at the Police Headquarters Conference Room.

Commissioner John complimented the business for continuing to uphold its corporate responsibilities by supporting the RSVGPF and thanked Miss Frederick for the company’s generosity.

He noted that the company is a major sponsor of the Police Christmas Caroling Contest and invited additional stakeholders to get on board. Miss Frederick stated that her organization is always pleased and willing to partner with and support the RSVGPF in its initiatives. Standard Caribbean Shipping Inc. is owned by Mr. Carl Munroe.

The company operates two offices, one in Kingstown and the other in New York. Also in attendance were the Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons, and Sergeant Cornelius Ross.