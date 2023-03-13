Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has ended a three-year wait for a century by scoring 186 runs in India’s first innings in their fourth Test match against Australia.

The hosts finished their first innings on 571 to overhaul Australia’s 480 and get a first-innings lead of 91 at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli was the last man out after he fell to Todd Murphy in the final session of play as India lost their ninth wicket and Shreyas Iyer did not bat due to back pain.

Australia reached three for no loss with Travis Head getting the runs while batting alongside nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann.

Kohli ruled the day with his 28th Test ton, which he reached with a single off spinner Nathan Lyon in the second session as fans went wild with celebration.