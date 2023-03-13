Cheap Thrills, a 2016 collab between Australian singer-songwriter Sia and Dancehall superstar Sean Paul, has sold another 600,000 units in the United Kingdom.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the Grammy-nominted song was certified Platinum 5X on Friday (March 10), after it surpassed 3 million sales and streaming units, as measured by The Official Charts Company. The song had been certified Platinum 4X in April 2020.

Cheap Thrills was originally written for Rihanna for her Anti album, but it was rejected by the Bajan superstar because “it sounded a little bit too Brit-pop for her,” according to Sia in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Cheap Thrills was Sia’s first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song, and it also marked Sean’s fourth song to top that chart—and, at the time, his first in 10 years.

In the UK, it is Sia and Sean Paul’s top-selling song.

The Dutty Rock artist’s Platinum singles in the country are No Lie with Dua Lipa (Platinum 2X), Breathe with Blu Cantrell (Platinum 2X), and Temperature, Get Busy and She Doesn’t Mind (all Platinum).

Sia’s other Platinum singles in the UK are Titanium with David Guetta (Platinum 4X), Chandelier (Platinum 4X), Wild Ones with Flo Rida (Platinum 2X), and Elastic Heart (Platinum 2X).

Paul and Sia, who still have not met face to face, have since teamed up again for Dymanite, which appeared on his Island Records album dubbed Scorcha.