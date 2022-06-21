Police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of 33 year old Kingstown Park resident Cassion Stapleton, that occuured on Saturday June 18th.

According to an official release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department Stapleton was sitting at a shed not far from his home when some unknown assailant(s) shot him. He reportedly received several gunshot wounds to his body and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

Police say the motive surrounding the shooting death of Cassion Stapleton is unknown at the moment.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with police investigations are asked to contact Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-457-1211 or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or any police Station, or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be dealt with confidentially.