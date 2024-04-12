Guyana’s High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon Wednesday said he would be delivering on Friday his ruling in the case brought by the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) against the government over its plan to deduct money from teachers who participated in strike action earlier this year.

In addition, the union wants a court ruling on the decision by the Irfaan Ali administration to discontinue deducting union dues from the salaries of teachers for the union.

The judge gave notice of his ruling after hearing submissions from lawyers from both sides and the cross examination of witnesses.

Guyana’s Attorney General, Anil Nandlall argued that the GTU’s case is incurably detective, telling the court that a significant portion of the arguments put forward by both the attorneys for the union do not form part of their pleadings, including the issue of collective bargaining.

Addressing the substantive issue of whether the teachers should be paid despite engaging in industrial action, the Attorney General told the Court that while teachers, like other categories of workers, have the freedom to strike, they do not have the right to strike, and therefore would have to face the consequences of their action.