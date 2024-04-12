Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chet Greene updated the Cabinet on Wednesday on preparations for the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

He confirmed that “accommodation is secured for all Presidents and Prime Ministers attending the SIDS4,” scheduled for May 27 to 30 in Antigua.

Funding for 15 leaders and their delegations will be provided by Cotton Development Research Association (CDRA) in India, while the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will fund 8 leaders, and the United States will fund 14 leaders and its delegation.

In addition, Cabinet spokesperson Lionel Hurst told the media that “Over 1000 rooms separate and apart from the leaders and so on has already been secured.”

Traditionally, the host country provides accommodations for leaders, but due to the country’s small size, several larger states have volunteered to assist.

Security will remain the host country’s responsibility, with assistance from Regional Security Services and a dedicated satellite team to ensure safety.