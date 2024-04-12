The Paget Farm Police Youth Club will be hosting their public speaking competition today Friday April 12th.

Starting at 5 PM today at the Magistrates Court, the Paget Farm chapter of the Bequia Youth Club’s annual Inter-club competition.

An official release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force states that this event is more than just a competition, but is also an opportunity for young members of the community to become confident public speakers, allowing them to shape their future with powerful words and ideas.

The RSVGPF says the aim of this event is to inspire and nurture the confidence and self esteem of the youth through the art of public speaking.

Three speakers will participate, they are; Clarisse Thomas, Sachara Ollivierre, Emalia James. They will speak on the topics Bullying, Drug Abuse, and Teenage Pregnancy respectively.