Guyana has called for a targeted and bold approach in addressing the impact of conflict on food and climate security as the world grapples to deal with their effects.

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on the impact of climate change and food insecurity on the maintenance of international peace and security, identified several global occurrences that demonstrate the debilitating impacts of conflict on food security and climate change.

President Ali said another pertinent effect is the loss of agricultural land due to war, telling the UNSC that as these lands are taken out of production, many small and medium-sized farmers are left on the breadline.

He said that the impact of the war in Ukraine underscored his concern.

Guyana’s President said during the first 35 days of the war between Israel and Gaza, emissions amounting to approximately 60.3 million tonnes of carbon equivalent were discharged, with analysts projecting a significant uptick in total emissions to alarming levels, should the conflict continue.