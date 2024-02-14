The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has hailed J’ouvert 2024 “a success.”

Gold Commander for Carnival 2024, ACP Kelvern Thompson provided an update following the conclusion of J’ouvert celebrations on Monday.

He said: “Consistent with the projections of our various commanders, the event has been a success.

Commander Thompson said that while there were minor incidents and minor crimes committed, there was a strong presence of regular, municipal, transit officers, traffic wardens and their major stakeholder in security, the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

ACP Thompson added that patrols and CCTV-led surveillance identified known persons of interest and officers were able to deter them from committing further arrestable offences.

He said that this has been a result of their collaboration which include their masqueraders who have been very cooperative.

The Gold Commander for Carnival 2024 added a number of weapons were seized and people arrested.