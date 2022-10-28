On its 43rd anniversary of Independence, St Vincent and the Grenadines has announced that it is looking at changing the names of some public spaces bearing colonial names.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves during his Independence message to the country, said to be addressed are the naming of the recommended national heroes by the Constitutional Body set up so to do; the creation of a system of locally shaped national honours and the appropriate renaming of several public spaces, which he says continue to carry outmoded, completely irrelevant and even debasing colonial names.

“The time and season have come for all this.”

The prime minister pointed out that the very park where they gathered on Thursday for the Independence parade, Victoria Park, that name comes from the British monarch Queen Victoria, who he said has never set foot in St Vincent.

He said it should be considered whether such parks should be renamed after one or more persons who have distinguished themselves in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr Gonsalves stated this must be replicated across the country.