The United States Supreme Court has ruled that the cutting of a razor wire fence erected by the state of Texas on the border with Mexico will resume.

The fence was installed in an effort to deter migrants and asylum seekers from entering the country.

According to Al Jazeera, the 5-4 ruling on Monday was a victory for the administration of US President Joe Biden, issued in the midst of an ongoing legal battle that saw a federal appeals court force agents to stop cutting the fence last month.

For more than two years, the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has sought to bar migrants and asylum seekers from entering the US, unspooling razor wire that extends over 46km (30 miles) of its border with Mexico along the banks of the Rio Grande river and has left people injured and bloodied.