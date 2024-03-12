US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced an additional $100 million to finance the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti following a meeting with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica to halt the country’s violent crisis.

Blinken also announced another $33 million in humanitarian aid and the creation of a joint proposal agreed on by Caribbean leaders and “all of the Haitian stakeholders to expedite a political transition” and create a “presidential college.”

Blinken also noted that the US Department of Defence doubled its support for the mission, having previously set aside $100 million.

The joint proposal has the backing of Caricom, which held Monday’s urgent meeting.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has also announced that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, bowing to international pressure to save the country overwhelmed by violent gangs that some experts say have unleashed a low-scale civil war.