The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating the growing problem of elder financial abuse in Dominica and President of the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA) Ophelia Marie says serious measures need to be taken to address this ‘pandemic within the pandemic’.

“There are people who say they would like to assist our seniors monthly to withdraw money from their books; they get them to agree to sign papers to add their names to the account and they withdraw large sums of money on the pretext of using that money to take care of the older persons. And many times, the older person doesn’t see one iota of care that would come as a result of that withdrawal.” The DCOA President said.

She issued a call to families and other institutions to establish better practices that can safeguard our seniors from such abuse.

Her call came as Dominica joined the international community in observing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day observed annually by the United Nations on June 15.

The day which is observed under the theme ‘Combating Elder Abuse’ raises awareness about the abuse and neglect of older persons and the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.