Police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Maintenance Technician of Lowmans Windward Alex Ells, for the offence of Burglary.

According to the investigation, the Accused allegedly entered the Dumbarton Agriculture Station office as a trespasser and stole $55.00ECC in cash.

Police say entry was gained by force opening a wooden door on the Southern side of the Building- The property of the Government of SVG.

The offence was committed at Dumbarton, Mesopotamia on March 31st at about 6:30 am. Ells appeared at the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court.

The charge of Burglary was amended to Theft to which he pleaded guilty.

He was place on a bond for six months; in default he will pay $500.00ECC or spend two weeks in prison.