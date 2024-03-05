Detectives from Jamaica’s St Mary Police Division have arrested and charged a stepmother and son with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding involving the man of their house during a dispute at the home.

Charged are 37-year-old Cherian Birch, otherwise called ‘Munchie’, and 18-year-old Tyron Harrow, otherwise called ‘Tyreek’, both of Bailey’s Vale district, Port Maria, St Mary, Jamaica.

Reports from Jamaica’s Port Maria police are that Birch and her common-law husband were at home when an argument developed between them. Harrow, the son of the husband, intervened.

He reportedly held on to his father and a struggle ensued, during which both of them fell to the ground.

Thereafter, it is alleged that both Birch and Harrow held down the husband and inflicted several chop wounds to his body.

The injured man managed to escape and was assisted to the hospital by the police. He was admitted in a serious but stable condition.

Birch and Harrow were arrested and subsequently charged with the offences.

Their court date is being finalised.