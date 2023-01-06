Gianluca Vialli, – the former Italy and Chelsea striker, has died aged 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vialli was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and then for a second time in 2021, shortly after Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph.

He left his role with Italy in December, citing his need to undergo treatment for the disease.

Vialli played for Cremonese, Sampdoria and Juventus in the 1980s and 1990s before joining Chelsea in 1996.

In 1998 he became player-manager of the Blues following the departure of Ruud Gullit and that year led the club to glory in the League Cup, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup.