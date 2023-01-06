Members of the US House of Representatives will try, for a fourth day today, to elect a Speaker on Friday in an attempt to end a political impasse.

The frontrunner, Republican Kevin McCarthy, has so far failed to reach the 218 votes required for election.

That’s due to a right-wing cohort within his own party refusing to vote for him.

There have so far been 11 failed votes – a paralysis of government not seen since the pre-Civil War era.

McCarthy needs to ease the concerns of enough Republican holdouts – 16 out of 20 – to get him over the line to the speakership.

For more than a day now, there has been talk of concessions he could make to win them over. As talks proceed, the outlines of a potential deal have become clearer.