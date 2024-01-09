The football world mourns the loss of Franz Beckenbauer, a German icon in the sport, who passed away at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer was a versatile player, predominantly a defender, who captained West Germany to World Cup victory in 1974. As a manager, he lifted the trophy once again in 1990.

Beckenbauer spent most of his playing career at Bayern Munich, winning the German top flight as both a player and a manager.

He was nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’ and won several other accolades including the European Championship in 1972 and the Ballon d’Or twice.

His family released a statement to German news agency DPA on Monday 8th, stating that “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family. We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”